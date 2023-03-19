Pedestrian hit on I-24 after jumping out of an ambulance into traffic Sunday
Chattanooga Police say a 50-year-old man was struck on I-24 this afternoon.
 
Officers were advised just before 2 p.m. Sunday of a man who'd been hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across Interstate 24 near the Rossville Blvd exit.
 
CPD says the man was being transported to a local hospital by ambulance when he suddenly jumped from the ambulance and ran into traffic.

Life-saving measures were taken at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

