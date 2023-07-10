Chattanooga police say a man who was hit by a vehicle in Harrison on Saturday night is expected to survive his injuries.
It happened shortly before 9:45pm in the 5900 block of Highway 58 near the Flats at Fifty Eight apartments.
Police say 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan was trying to cross the highway in a poorly lit area when he was hit in the northbound lanes.
Police say Dunnigan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to pull through.
No charges have been filed in the case at this time.
