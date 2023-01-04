The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.
It happened on I-75 northbound near mile marker 29.5., which is about half-way between the Paul Huff Parkway and Charleston exits in the northbound lanes.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision and the Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that one lane remains closed at this time.
