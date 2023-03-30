Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian hit on Wednesday evening and found a motorist performing life-saving measures on the pedestrian.
Police were advised the pedestrian was attempting to cross Bonny Oaks Drive at the intersection of Lee Highway with her dog when she was struck.
Police say the driver of that vehicle attempted to help her when she was struck by a second vehicle that fled the scene.
First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
Investigators are seeking information about the unknown second vehicle.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.