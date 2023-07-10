Sunday was the perfect day for the Peach Festival at the Chattanooga Market.
Crowds of hundreds came to the First Horizon Pavilion, selling out booths multiple times for a taste of the sweet treat.
Trey Deck of Miller Patch Farms sold all types of peaches at his booth, including some bonus produce like blueberries and corn.
He said a big day like Sunday can be a huge help for the smaller farmers and Sunday is the day to be at the Chattanooga Market.
"The Peach Festival is amazing. It's one of the biggest days in the market. It was an absolute barn burner here. We had people hanging from the rafters. It was a great day. Probably the biggest Peach Festival that I’ve been part of and I’ve been here for about 8 or 9 years," said Trey Deck, chief executive officer of Miller Patch Farms.
He said they've been working on their clientele at the market for years and now it's more like seeing your family than strangers.