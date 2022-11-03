Paving, resurfacing work closes portion of Glenwood Ave, East Morris Street in Dalton

UPDATE: A smoother ride is coming on many city streets along with the completion of a project to reimagine and remake a portion of Dalton.
Paving and resurfacing work is scheduled to begin in Dalton on Thursday, November 3rd in the area of the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and East Morris Street.
The work is part of the City's annual asphalt milling and resurfacing project.
The City of Dalton's Public Works Department finalized plans for the work on Wednesday, directing contractor Bartow Paving to begin the milling and overlay work on portions of Glenwood Avenue and East Morris Street on Thursday, November 3rd.
Work on the project is expected to continue through Thursday, November 10th. T
here will be traffic control personnel on scene to direct traffic, but drivers should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.
Caption: A map shows the affected area of Glenwood Avenue and East Morris Street
The portion of Glenwood Avenue scheduled to be resurfaced is located at the East Morris intersection from the pavement joint located 400 ft south of the intersection to Hagen Street. East Morris Street resurfacing will be from the Glenwood Avenue to Green Street. This work will put the finishing touches on the streetscape improvements in the Block 79 commercial district along East Morris Street. That project has brought new sidewalks and redesigned pedestrian accommodations in the area along with other aesthetic improvements in the roadway.
The Public Works Department's street maintenance division has also been working on smaller patching projects on area roads and streets in recent weeks as part of the annual paving and resurfacing work.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A section of Green Street in Dalton will be closed the week of October 17 and through the 21 for paving work.
The affected section of Green Street will be between McCune Street and East Morris Street will be closed all week.
Detours will be posted for drivers.
The work is being done to prepare the area for a larger paving project that will take place soon on Morris Street, according to Bruce Frazier, the Communications Director for the City of Dalton.