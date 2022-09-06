Good morning, please, watch out for patchy fog this morning as you head back to work and school. Now some good news, we’ll be able to dry out a little bit over the next three days.
Today, tomorrow, and Thursday will only have isolated pop-up showers/storms. Specifically, today will be mostly to partly cloudy with afternoon/evening pop-ups.
Highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with widely scattered showers/storms, mainly in the PM. Thursday will have more sunshine with isolated showers primarily affecting our far south and eastern communities. Both days will have highs near 85.
Rain chances will then increase for Friday and the weekend while temperatures decrease. Friday will feature a partly sunny sky with scattered showers/storms and highs around 80. Saturday and Sunday will have slightly greater rain chances (60%) with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, respectively.