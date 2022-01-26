It's the end of an era, and the beginning of another.
Volkswagen of America has ended the assembly of the Passat sedan in Chattanooga.
The last car off the line in December was a 2022 Passat Limited Edition in Platinum Grey, according to the German automaker.
As Passat ends its run, the Chattanooga Assembly Plant will turn its focus to electric vehicles, and will begin assembly of the ID.4 SUV later this year in Chattanooga.
Many will remember the great fanfare of Volkswagen selecting Chattanooga for the production facility's location back in 2008, and when the first Passat rolled off the assembly line in 2011.
In 2016, VW began production of the Atlas, a full-sized SUV.
Volkswagen says that the then new 2012 Passat was specifically designed for North America, being "bigger than the previous model, with ample rear-seat and trunk space, offering German engineering and styling at a competitive price. The U.S.-assembled Passat has been exported around the world—to Canada, South Korea and Middle Eastern markets—ever since."
“When Passat production came to Tennessee, I was so proud to be a part of the debut at the 2011 North American Auto Show, representing Chattanooga and Hamilton County,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “It’s equally exciting to look towards the next chapter of Volkswagen’s journey in Hamilton County, with EV assembly and the creation of new high-tech jobs for our area.”
VW's additional investment of $800 million in the Chattanooga factory for the production of electric vehicles will also mean the electric ID.4 vehicle and the battery packs it runs on being assembled at the plant, the local Engineering and Planning Center is becoming the EV test hub for Volkswagen in North America, and the Volkswagen Academy is adapting its curriculum to encompass e-mobility.