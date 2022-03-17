Happy Thursday, everyone! After some morning fog, we’re looking at partly sunny and pleasant conditions for our Thursday afternoon. High temps will warm into the lower 70s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight, ahead of our next weather maker. Look for mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s to near 50.
Friday will feature two rounds of rain & storms moving through the area. The first round will be be a weakning complex of storms that will move in between late-morning and midday. The second round of storms could develop by late Friday afternoon. The primary threat with both rounds will be gusty winds, small hail, and possibly an isolated tornado. A Storm Alert Weather Day will be in effect for our Friday. Be sure to stay weather aware during the day.
The weekend looks fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Next week looks to remain active with a more stormy pattern setting up across the south as we move towards midweek!
Have a great St. Patty’s Day!