Good morning, today will be partly sunny for the first part of the day. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy. It’ll be cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but still mild outside with highs from 60-65. Tonight will be cloudy with cool lows in the low to mid-40s.
Rain showers will be likely on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the mid-50s. Rain will continue early on Friday morning, wrapping up by about 9am ET. Then, clouds will partially clear for Friday midday and afternoon with highs near 64. Saturday will be the “pick” day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 58. Rain showers will return Saturday night mainly after midnight. Sunday will have showers, and it’ll be a cool day with highs only in the low 50s.
The rain will end on Monday morning with a mostly cloudy sky and highs near 54. Then, we’ll need to watch Monday and Tuesday nights for the potential of frost/freeze for early spring plants.