Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a partly sunny and chilly day around the Tennessee Valley. Look for increasing clouds Monday afternoon with high temps in the lower 50s. Tonight, clouds thicken up, with rain showers arriving late toward dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40.
Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with periods of cold rain showers. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall amounts between 0.25”-0.50” will be likely with some isolated higher totals across parts of N. Georgia.
The rain exits the area by Tuesday evening, leading to partial clearing and chilly temps. Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies with highs back into the mid to upper 40s. Look for plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, but an arctic blast arrives by then, leading to even colder weather, including several hard freezes to end the week & upcoming weekend. Overall, the pattern will remain well below normal with temps for the foreseeable future. Right now, things look pretty dry after Tuesday, but as we approach the weekend, we will keep an eye on any trends with a system to our south.