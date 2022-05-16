Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at partly sunny and warm conditions for your Monday afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. A few isolated pop-up showers may be possible, primarily over the eastern half of the area.
Tonight, mostly clear skies and refreshing temps and humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s. Feel free to open the windows, and let the free, fresh air in.
The sunshine returns Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid 80s. A few more clouds arrive on Wednesday as a weak disturbance passes to our north. We will mostly remain dry. As a heat ridge builds in from the west, look for daytime highs to soar into the low to mid 90s thru late week. Right now, looks like highs should remain just below record levels, but we will continue to monitor that in the coming days.
A front may move into the area by next weekend bringing scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures back to the region.