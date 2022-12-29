Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s!
Friday, clouds return with a chance for scattered showers arriving by late in the day. Better rain chances arrive on Saturday, with our next weather maker. The rain should clear by New Year’s Day, with above normal temps. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s!
Another big rainmaker may arrive next week, leading to the potential for heavy rain and even thunderstorms around the area. Temps will remain mild in the 60s.