Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, warm, but comfortable conditions. Highs will warm into the 80s. A 20% chance for an isolated shower will be possible, primarily over the eastern mountains.
A more active and possibly wetter pattern sets up shop around the Tennessee Valley Friday. Periods of showers & storms will be possible. The extra clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures below normal, with highs only in the 70s and low 80s.
We’re back to a more typical afternoon pop-up rain chance for the weekend with highs back into the 80s.
Rain chances may actually increase even more moving into next week, as a stalled front helps to create more widespread rain coverage and cool temps!