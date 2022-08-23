Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday through midweek will feature partly sunny skies, less humid conditions, and warm afternoons. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
A boundary begins to return north across the area by late-week, leading to a better chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers & storms. By no means will it be a wash-out but be aware that isolated storms will be possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a pop-up here or there. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with overnight lows back in the lower 70s.