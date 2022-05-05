Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday afternoon will feature partly sunny, warm, and humid conditions. Highs once again climb into the mid-upper 80s. A Isolated storm will be possible by late-day, but a better chance overnight Thursday across western areas.
Friday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. A potent cold front arrives giving us a higher risk for scattered showers & storms. The main timeframe for potential severe storms will be between 11am-4pm, that’s when storms will really start going. The greatest risk for severe weather will be especially for communities east of Chattanooga. Our area is split between a Level 1 and Level 2 out of 5 for risk categories, which means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary risks, but there is a small isolated tornado threat, too…
Things dry out this weekend with lower humidity, mainly dry conditions, and cooler temps. Overall, Mother’s Day looks to be fantastic for any outside weather concerns.