Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at a partly sunny, warm, and more humid Monday afternoon around the region. A disturbance will move into the Tennessee Valley later this afternoon & evening, sparking off a chance for a few pop-up storms to develop. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
Tonight, scattered showers and storms will move through the region. Warm & muggy conditions will persist with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday & Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a northwest flow entrenched around the area. This will lead to a much higher chance for rounds of showers & storms throughout the day time and night time hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
We’re back to daily pop-up rain and storm chances for Friday into the weekend. A weak front may provide us with slightly cooler & drier air by late this weekend.