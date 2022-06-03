Both clouds and the humidity will slowly decrease for the rest of the day.

T.G.I.F, everyone! We are enjoying a partly sunny, and pleasant afternoon around the region.

A cold front has moved through the Tennessee Valley, ushering in less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs today will warm into the lower 80s.

Friday Afternoon Planner

This weekend will feature mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the low to mid 80s, but humidity levels will remain rather low.

Next week, a front lifts back to north, ushering in warmer temperatures, more humidity, and potentially daily afternoon pop-up showers & storm chances. The chances will remain fairly low, but at least we will have a chance.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

