Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a pleasant afternoon around the area with a mix of clouds and yes, sunshine! Highs today will warm into the upper 50s. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase once again, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine, breezy, and mild. Highs will warm into the 50s. Our next significant weather maker arrives on Wednesday, bringing periods of rain, locally heavy at times, and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Rainfall totals look to average once again in the 1”-3” inch range, leading to the potential of flash flooding and river flooding in parts of the area.
The rain looks to exit early Thursday, leading to clearing skies and temps in the lower 50s. A pattern change is lurking for us late week and beyond, as the arctic air looks to set up shop across the eastern half of the area. High temperatures by this weekend will only be in the lower 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.
We will have to be on the lookout for any moisture that tries to sneak into the path of this cold air moving towards Christmas!