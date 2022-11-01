Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the lower 70s. Tonight, look for clouds to return across the area with mild overnight lows in the 50s.
Mid-week through the end of the work week will feature extra clouds to start on Wednesday morning, leading to some clearing by the afternoon hours. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s and morning lows near 50 through the end of the week. Our weekend is shaping up with clouds on the increase with an approaching cold front. This front could bring a sprinkle or isolated shower this weekend, but we should primarily be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows will be in the 50s.
Don’t forget we “Fall Back” this weekend, as we gain an extra hour. Election Day next Tuesday looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s.