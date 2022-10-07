T.G.I.F, everyone! We’re tracking a few clouds moving into the area along a cold front this afternoon. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, the cooler air will begin to spill back into the Tennessee Valley.
Overnight lows will fall into the 40s for most. Saturday will feature sunny skies, breezy, and much cooler conditions. High temps will only be in the 60s to near 70. Saturday night, look for clear skies, calm winds, which means temps will drop quickly after sunset. Overnight
Lows by early Sunday morning will likely be in the 30s to low 40s area wide. Some patchy frost will be possible, especially in outlying areas. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near 70s.
Next week will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back up into the mid to upper 70s for highs and lows back into the 50. Our next cold front arrives Thursday bringing a decent chance for showers, and another surge of cool, fall air to the area.