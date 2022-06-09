Happy Thursday, everyone! The clouds are starting to clear, and a very nice Thursday afternoon is on tap around the area. Look for partly cloudy skies and lower humidity. Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 80s.
Tonight, open the windows and shut down the A/C! We’re looking at pleasant conditions with partly clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60.
Friday will feature partly sunny skies. A few showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening as a disturbance rolls through. Otherwise look for highs in the mid 80s.
The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain fairly low leading to a comfy weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
The heat & humidity really ramps up next week. Our first real heatwave arrives with highs in the mid 90s and with the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Brace yourself for the 3 H’s! Hot, hazy, and humid conditions!