Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with near record temperatures. Highs are currently expected to climb into the low to mid 90s on Thursday afternoon. The old record high is 96, set back in 1962. Right now, I think the record is safe, but it will be within striking distance.
The only thing that may help keep temps slightly cooler is another weak disturbance to our north which could again clip our area with some clouds and a few isolated showers & storms. Once again, a low-end risk for a marginally severe storm is possible across the area. Rain chances are at or below 20%.
Sunshine along with heat & humidity hangs around for our Friday, with highs back into the lower 90s.
The weekend will feature a cold front which will bring us increasing rain chances, along with cooler temperatures. The highest chance for rain this weekend will be on Sunday, with continued chances for scattered showers & storms into next week.