Happy Tuesday, everyone! We’re looking at partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather conditions for this afternoon. A few isolated pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon, with a slightly better chance during the evening hours. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indices will approach the 100° mark.
Our mid-week outlook calls for partly sunny skies, hot and humid conditions with afternoon pop-up storms developing. Highs will warm into the low 90s with heat indices 100°+…
As we move into this weekend, we’re looking at very warm & muggy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the 70s. A slightly better chance for showers & storms will exist this weekend. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors!