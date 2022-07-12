Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, but a quick and brief return of the extreme heat & humidity. Highs will jump into the low to mid 90s for valley areas, with heat indices back into the triple digits.
A cold front approaches by mid-week, leading to a better chance for scattered storms. The rain and cloud cover should help to hold temps into the upper 80.
Behind the front look for partly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures. Highs will average in the upper 80s to around 90, but the humidity will be slightly lower. Rain chances may increase again towards late week, depending on what happens with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Of course, we will be watching closely!