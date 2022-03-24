Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s a nice looking day around the Tennessee Valley with partly sunny skies, breezy west winds, and cooler temperatures. Highs yesterday peaked in the mid to upper 70s, but highs today will only be in the low to mid 60s.
Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance passing through could spark a few sprinkles or an isolated shower or two. This will not be a big rain event, and most will not see anything. Highs will only be in the upper 50s.
The cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. Saturday will feature a northwest flow, meaning blustery conditions with a few extra clouds around. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, but a frost or freeze is likely across most of the area Sunday morning.
We will begin a big warm-up next week with highs warming into the 60s, then the mid to upper 70s through mid-week. In fact, some areas will be close to 80 by Wednesday. The warm-up will be ahead of our next weather maker which looks to bring more widespread rain & storm chances back to the Tennessee Valley late next week.