Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s a beautiful, sunny, and breezy day around the area. Look for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight, a few clouds will arrive from the northwest, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
A deep trough develops Friday into the weekend, leading to more clouds, well-below normal temps, and scattered showers Friday & Saturday afternoons with possibly a sleet pellet or some graupel in the higher elevations. Frost & freeze conditions are likely by Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Next week will be back to spring-like warmth with dry conditions to start, but a more active/stormy pattern arrives late-next week.