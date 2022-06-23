Thursday Planner

Happy Thursday, everyone! We’re looking at another few days with plenty of sunshine. A weak front is moving through the area, which will help take a bit of the edge off the heat for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the low to mid 90s for our Thursday & Friday afternoons. A stray shower will be possible, primarily over the eastern mountains the next few days.

This weekend we will see some extra moisture move in from the southeast, allowing for a slightly better chance for a few daily pop-up storms to develop. We’re not expecting widespread coverage by any means but a few splash-and-dash storms will be possible. Highs will average in the lower 90s.

A stronger front arrives Monday, bringing a higher chance for scattered showers & storms. This front will also bring another surge of cooler, less humid air sending daily high temperatures down into the upper 80s by the middle of next week!

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you