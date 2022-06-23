Happy Thursday, everyone! We’re looking at another few days with plenty of sunshine. A weak front is moving through the area, which will help take a bit of the edge off the heat for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the low to mid 90s for our Thursday & Friday afternoons. A stray shower will be possible, primarily over the eastern mountains the next few days.
This weekend we will see some extra moisture move in from the southeast, allowing for a slightly better chance for a few daily pop-up storms to develop. We’re not expecting widespread coverage by any means but a few splash-and-dash storms will be possible. Highs will average in the lower 90s.
A stronger front arrives Monday, bringing a higher chance for scattered showers & storms. This front will also bring another surge of cooler, less humid air sending daily high temperatures down into the upper 80s by the middle of next week!