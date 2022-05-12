Our Thursday night will feature mostly clear skies with mild temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers/storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Looking at the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will have chances for scattered showers/storms (30%). Nothing will really be organized, instead hit or miss activity. Highs should be in low 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower and warm in the mid-80s. Then, the heat should crank up at midweek. We’ll be on 90s watch!