T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday will feature partly cloudy skies warm & slightly more humid conditions. A bit more moisture from the south may lead to a few isolated afternoon pop-ups across the region, but this will be fairly spotty in nature. High temps will warm into the upper 80s to near 90.
Rain chances will increase to the scattered to widespread nature this weekend.
Periods of scattered showers & storms will possible Saturday-Monday, with the greatest threat arriving on Sunday into Monday. Localized heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will all be possible, so keep that in mind for any of your Labor Day plans. High temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s with the extra clouds and rain chances.