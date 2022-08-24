Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s a partly sunny and warm afternoon around the area. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a very slight chance for a stray downpour or two, primarily over the southern half of the area.
A boundary begins to return north across the region Thursday, leading to a better chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers & storms. By no means will it be a wash-out but be aware that isolated storms will be possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a pop-up here or there. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with overnight lows back in the lower 70s.