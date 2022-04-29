T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s been a very warm & more humid Friday afternoon around the region. Look for the warmth to stick around into the evening hours.
Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s by early Saturday morning.
Our weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a few isolated shower chances Saturday afternoon. The highest chance for rain will occur on Sunday, when a front stalls over the area. Highs will be near 80 each day, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
A more unsettled pattern develops next week, with daily rounds of scattered showers & storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows in the 60s. Rainfall totals by the end of next week could average in the 1.00-2.00 inch range across the area. Hopefully this will help to reduce the pollen count a bit, and also keep the haze at bay.