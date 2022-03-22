Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s a nice start to the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with mild temperatures. Look for a warm & windy Tuesday afternoon around the area with highs climbing into the mid 70s. This evening, clouds will be on the increase, and rain and storms will begin to approach from the west. Look for showers & storms to arrive across the Plateau and western areas between 8pm-10pm CT, then into the Valley between 9pm-11pm ET. Widespread showers & storms will likely be with us overnight into early Wednesday morning.
Right now, widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but can’t rule out an isolated strong storm with gusty winds. The main impact for most of us tonight will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Winds outside of any rain or storms could gusts up to 35 mph.
The rain chances should come to an end by midday Wednesday, followed by some partial clearing, and continued windy conditions. Highs should return the low 70s.
A cool dip arrives by late-week into the weekend, leading to a chilly in the air. Look for a few more clouds and maybe an isolated sprinkle or two on Friday and Saturday, with highs struggling to get out of the 50s Friday- Sunday.