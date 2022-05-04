Happy Hump Day, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will also be warm along with higher humidity levels. Highs will climb into the 80s.
Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy conditions. A few isolated showers will be possible, but most of us will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
Thursday will feature partly cloudy, warm, and humid conditions. Highs once again climb into the mid 80s. A Isolated storm will be possible by late-day, but a better chance overnight Thursday.
Friday a stronger cold front arrives giving us a higher risk for scattered showers & storms. This front will have some extra dynamics to work with, so a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds and small hail will be possible. We are outlined in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather Friday. Stay tuned for more specifics in the next 24 hours.
Things dry out this weekend with lower humidity, mainly dry conditions, and cooler temps. Overall, Mother’s Day looks to be fantastic for any outside weather concerns.