Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Election Day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers will be possible late Tuesday, but the keyword will be isolated in nature. Highs will warm back into the mid to upper 80s.
A front stalls across the area Wednesday, bringing a risk for scattered showers & storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
A stronger front begins to organize to our west on Thursday, bringing a widespread severe event to our west. The weakening batch of showers & storms may move into the area by Thursday night.
Friday, the front finally arrives in the Tennessee Valley, bringing a round of showers & storms, followed by slightly cooler and drier air for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend! Highs will fall back into the 70s.