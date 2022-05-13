Good morning, today will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low 80s. There will be a few isolated showers/storms this afternoon and evening moving in from the east. Chances for storms will be greatest in Cherokee County in NC, Polk Co in TN, and Fannin and Gilmer Co in GA. Then, probabilities will decrease moving westward. For Friday evening activities, temperatures will drop from the low 80s into the 70s. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday and Sunday will both have some scattered showers and storms (30%) with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Monday will continue the mid-80s with isolated showers with more sunshine than clouds. Tuesday will be mainly sunny and 86. Then, the heat will really build up for the second half of the week. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should all have highs near 90, which will be our first 90s of 2022.