Happy Wednesday, everyone! Today is the Winter Solstice which means the shortest amount of daylight today, and also of course, the official start of the Winter season. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday afternoon, as we will be in between weather systems. Highs will warm near 50.
Our Thursday will feature increasing clouds and scattered showers. Highs will warm into the lower 50s. By Thursday night our Arctic front will be approaching the area. Rain showers will increase as we move toward late Thursday evening, and as much colder air filters in behind the front early Friday, look for a quick but brief, changeover to snow showers early Friday morning. Accumulations, if any look to be very light, but the bigger story will be the Arctic plunge behind the front.
Temperatures will drop below freezing early Friday morning, and will likely stay below freezing area wide through at least Monday, early afternoon. This is 84+ hours of consecutive below freezing temperatures, meaning true “pipe bursting weather”. Now is the time to make sure the home is winterized, and you have taken all your cold weather preparations. Near record cold is likely this holiday season. Friday & Saturday will be Storm Alert Weather Days! Strong wind gusts between 25-40 mph will lead to dangerous wind chills, at or well below zero. Hypothermia will be a concern for those ill prepared outside during this time.