Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday afternoon will feature partly sunny skies, decent humidity levels, and a slight chance for a pop-up shower, mainly from Chattanooga and points south late today into the evening hours. Otherwise look for warm & slightly muggier conditions overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies. PM pop up showers & storms will be possible area wide. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90.
On Thursday, it’ll be back up to the upper 80s to 90 with continued pop-up shower & storm chances in the afternoon.
Right now, the holiday weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look to have scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. Rain chances look to continue into your 4th of July. The good news is that right now, no day looks like a complete washout by any means.