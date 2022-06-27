Happy Monday, everyone! After some morning rain & rumbles, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A rouge pop-up storm or two will be possible, primarily over north Georgia. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.
Tonight look for a break in the humidity with a partly cloudy sky, waking up to more refreshing air on Tuesday morning in the mid-60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Both days will have a few showers/storms. On Thursday, it’ll be back up to the upper 80s to 90 with an isolated shower chance. Unfortunately, for the holiday weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look to have scattered showers and storms, especially this weekend. Rain chances look to continue into your 4th of July.