Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at partly cloudy skies, hot & humid conditions this afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring the potential for scattered showers & storms to the area throughout the afternoon & evening hours. Some of these storms could be locally strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning being the main threats. Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors!
Scattered showers & a few rumbles will continue off & on tonight, as the front hangs out near the region, otherwise look for muggy conditions. Overnight low will fall into the upper 60s to near 70.
Tuesday will feature a chance for a few scattered showers & storms, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with hot & humid conditions. Highs will warm near 90, with heat indices approaching the 100° mark in the afternoon.
High humidity and heat levels will lead to an uncomfortable second half of the week into the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the 100-105+ range. We may have a few pop-ups for midweek, but look for a drier trend heading into the weekend with the dangerous heat!