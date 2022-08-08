Happy Monday, everyone! It’s going to be a hot & humid day around the Tennessee Valley. Moisture coming in from the south will lead to a chance for afternoon pop-up scattered showers & storms.
Any of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures today will warm into the upper 80s to near 90.
An overall wet pattern will continue to be in place through Thursday. The highest coverage of thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening each day. Localized flooding will be possible with the slower-moving storms throughout the week. Higher rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s.
A cold front will pass through late Thursday, ushering in drier air Friday into the weekend. Looks like this weekend could be a mini preview of fall, with temperatures in the 80s and much lower humidity!