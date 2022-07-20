Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with more humid conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices reaching the 100° degree mark in spots.
Thursday will feature more hot & humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices of 105°+, but a front may bring a better chance for after showers & storms.
High humidity and heat levels will lead to an uncomfortable second half of the week into the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the 105+ range. Look for a drier trend heading into the weekend with the dangerous heat!