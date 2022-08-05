T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday will feature partly cloudy skies. Our typical hot & humid conditions will return along with another chance for afternoon pop-up storms developing. Any of these storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds. Highs will warm near 90, with heat indices during the afternoon nearing 100.
This weekend will bring a better chance for scattered showers & storms as a front to our north slides our way. While the weekend will not be a complete washout, I would have a plan b inside for any outdoor activities.
In between any downpours, look for hot & humid conditions. Highs will be near 90 and lows in the 70s.
Next week will feature more typical summer time conditions. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather with daily pop up storm chances. A stronger front is showing signs of arriving by late week, possibly bringing some less humid air and slightly cooler temps!