The rain chances shut off overnight, with some partial clearing possible. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few passing spotty showers possible. Highs will only be in the 70s.
Our Memorial Day weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with lower humidity. Highs will begin in the lower 80s on Saturday, but will be in the upper 80s by Monday.
We start to heat back into the 90s by the middle of next week with more humidity returning to the region.