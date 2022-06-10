T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday evening will feature partly clear skies and comfy conditions. Temperatures will drop from near 80 early evening into the 70s and eventually low 60s by Saturday morning.
The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain fairly low Saturday, leading to a comfy day. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 on Saturday, and lower 90s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.
The heat & humidity really ramps up next week. Our first real heatwave arrives with highs in the mid- 90s and with the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Brace yourself for the 3 H’s! Hot, hazy, and humid conditions!