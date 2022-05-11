Happy Wednesday, everyone! We have a few more clouds around the area today, but look for more spots of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Highs will warm back into the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is still possible today, but rain chances are only at 10%.
Tonight, look for mostly clear and refreshing conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s.
The rest of the work week will feature plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity levels. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s.
An upper level low drifts to the west this weekend towards the region. This should help provide a better chance for daily afternoon scattered showers & storms. We’re not expecting a washout by any means, but a few lucky folks may get some needed rain.