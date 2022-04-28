Good Thursday evening, everyone! It’s been a warm & sunny day around the region. A few high clouds filtered into the area by late today.
This evening, look for a few more high clouds, otherwise mostly clear and warm. Temps will fall from the 70s into 50s by early Friday morning.
Friday and the weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a few isolated shower chances each day. The highest chance for rain will occur on Sunday, when a front stalls over the area. Highs will be near 80 each day, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
A more unsettled pattern develops late-weekend into next week, with daily rounds of scattered showers & storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows in the 60s.