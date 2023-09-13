Happy Wednesday, everyone! We’re looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with dropping humidity levels, and comfortable temps. Look for highs to warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Tonight, look for partly clear skies and comfy conditions. Open the windows and let the fresh air flow in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
We will enjoy below average temps for the rest of the upcoming work week. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s each day, with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s. An approaching system will bring us a chance for an afternoon sprinkle on Friday, with a better chance for some scattered showers Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.
Next week will feature more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine and at or below normal temps and decent humidity levels.
Have a great Wednesday!