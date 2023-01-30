On January 26, 2023, Parkridge Health System announced the appointment of Whitney Evans Snardon, FACHE, as chief operating officer of Parkridge Medical Center.
Whitney will be responsible for overseeing growth initiatives and hospital operations at the 275-bed hospital in downtown Chattanooga.
A native of New Orleans, Whitney has been with Parkridge Health since December 2020 as a market associate administrator and vice president of operations/co-ethics and compliance officer. She has also worked to foster a stronger and healthier community by serving on the Hamilton County Family Justice Center Advisory Board, the Orchard Knob Collaborative, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and chairing the Black Colleague Network for HCA Healthcare TriStar Division.
Prior to joining Parkridge Health, Whitney was director of the neurosciences department at Bon Secours Mercy Health and an administrative resident at LCMC Health in New Orleans. She holds a Masters in Health Administration from Tulane University and is a fellow with both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Urban League.
Tom Ozburn, president and chief executive officer of Parkridge Health commented on Whitney’s appointment: “Whitney brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to this position and has proven to be a tremendous asset to Parkridge. We are confident that she will play a critical role as we continue to provide unparalleled care to the community.”
Parkridge Health System includes Parkridge Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge West Hospital, Parkridge North ER, Parkridge Valley Adult & Senior and Parkridge Valley Child & Adolescent campuses.