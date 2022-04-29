People with Parkridge Medical Center are trying to help people experiencing homelessness.
Specifically, people who are homeless after being hospitalized.
“We just talked about the need that we have and the homeless population was just one of those needs that came up," said lead chaplin Letitia Judkins-Davis.
She said Parkridge added a new way to help people experiencing homelessness this year: a care bag.
“So we have like bottled water, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, washcloths, socks, nonperishable food items, really things like that," said Judkins-Davis.
So far, members of Parkridge created at least 350 bags. Judkins-Davis said she expects the need to be high due to the rising homelessness numbers.
“I hate to say that it might increase because of the way things are, so that’s why we’re just so excited to be able to do this," said Judkins-Davis.
If people are in need of a bit more than a bag, Judkins-Davis also encourages people to donate to The Care Closet: a closet of available clothes for homeless people discharged from the hospital.
“They got together and they got different clothes, items, like sweatsuits and new undergarments and nonperishable items, just things like that," said Judkins-Davis.
She said it's small things like this that make a difference for people in need.
“Just to see the care that they put into bringing the products together is something amazing," said Judkins-Davis.
She added anyone can be part of helping these two programs at Parkridge.
“We’re actually still in the collection process of our donation drive, so we’re still collecting items," said Judkins-Davis.
You can donate to either project by calling (423) 493-1747.